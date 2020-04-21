Photo: Peter McIntosh

Aviation Security Service officers will be on patrol in Dunedin to support police.

Senior Sergeant Craig Dinnissen said that the officers would be completing high-visibility foot patrols at essential services sites such as supermarkets and service stations, and at recreational areas, in addition to patrolling around Dunedin suburbs and schools.

Security officers Mal Carmichael (left) and Kate Medlin were on patrol at Countdown Central yesterday with Sergeant Robin Hutton.

The support would free up police in Dunedin to focus on other duties such as crime prevention, enforcement and prosecution.