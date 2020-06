Photo: Stephen Jaquiery

Reclamation work is progressing for the new shared path at Mussel Bay, near Port Chalmers.

The section is on the final leg of the path, from St Leonards to Port Chalmers.

The project will complete a shared path for cyclists and pedestrians that runs from central Dunedin to Port Chalmers alongside State Highway 88. It is expected to be completed by the second half of 2022.