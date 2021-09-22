Recreational fishermen rescued after boat sinks

Wednesday, 22 September 2021

    The boat sank just north of Puddingstone Rock and had its bow poking out of the water until it was finally, fully submerged about 12.50pm. Photo: Iain Sweetman

    Two people have been rescued after their fishing vessel sank off the coast of Dunedin.

    Police said they received a report of the incident about 11.25am today.

    "Two people were picked up out of the water by another vessel at Cape Saunders."

    No injuries have been reported, police said.

    The harbour master (left) and fishing boat Echo helped tow the sunken vessel (not pictured). Photo: Gerard O'Brien
    The boat sank just north of Puddingstone Rock, near Papanui Beach, and had its bow poking out of the water until it was finally, fully submerged about 12.50pm.

    "Arrangements will be made with the harbour master in relation to removing the vessel from the water."

    The harbour master came from the north and the fishing boat Echo came from the south to help move the sunken vessel.

    The Echo got a line onto the submerged boat and towed it north past Victory Beach.

    The rugged headland at Cape Saunders on the Otago Peninsula. Photo: Stephen Jaquiery/file
