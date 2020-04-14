Redesign not priority: business leaders

Big-ticket projects such as the George St redesign should not be a priority for the Dunedin City Council in the wake of Covid-19, city business leaders say.

While decisions are still to be made at annual plan deliberations next month, in an opinion piece in the Otago Daily Times yesterday, Mayor Aaron Hawkins said cancelling major projects such as the George St redesign would not make much of a difference to council’s budget because they were debt-funded over a 10-year period.

Meanwhile, Dunedin’s waterfront development might be delayed, he indicated.

Council chief executive Sue Bidrose said the future of the bridge and the waterfront project would be determined by councillors as they looked at all council budgets and spending at the 2020 budget meetings in May.

The council was given $820,000 by the Provincial Growth Fund, spent on a feasibility study which secured $19.9 million of funding for the waterfront development.

Mr Hawkins said implications for any government funding would inform the decision.

Otago Chamber of Commerce chief executive Dougal McGowan said projects such as redesigning George St should not be the focus of council action.

"Things are so different now and I think each and every project needs to be looked at carefully."

George St retail and hospitality had been "hammered" in the wake of Covid-19 and a lockdown, and options other than a redesign should come first, he said.

"We’ve first got to try and get people back in there before we look at a redesign.

"There has been and will continue to be a change in the way people behave."

He hoped if the $19.9 million secured for the waterfront was available, it would be fed back into the community to get people employed.

A 6.5% rates increase would be "a nail in the coffin" for many.

"Some sort of assistance with rates instead of an increase should be looked at."

The council could help affected businesses through schemes like free parking in the centre city and a faster consents processes, Mr McGowan said.

‘‘It’s a good time for businesses and councils to be working together. We are seeing that councils have been receptive to hearing our ideas.’’

George St jeweller Brent Weatherall said he was ‘‘disgusted’’ to hear projects such as the George St redesign might go ahead.

‘‘It’s not business as usual. You can’t make decisions like that while we’re in a lockdown.

"All of these projects require ratepayers’ money, and in such extraordinary times where everything has changed you don’t know whether some people will even be able to pay their rates."

A petition he started last year against a proposal to make George St one-way had more than 5000 signatures.

"We’ll be delivering that to council when we are able."

