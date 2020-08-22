Saturday, 22 August 2020

Refugee, disability roles call

    1. News
    2. Dunedin

    The Dunedin City Council is looking for nine people to fill roles in three advisory groups that advise the council.

    The Social Wellbeing Advisory Group, Dunedin Refugee Steering Group and Disabilities Issues Advisory Group each provided "a unique insight into sectors of the community", council community development and events manager Joy Gunn said in a statement yesterday.

    The refugee group needed two people who once were refugees to help support resettlement of former refugees within the community.

    Another two independent community representatives who had experienced life with a disability were sought to join the disabilities group.

    The advisory groups met either four or six times a year, she said.

    A council spokesman said the closing date for nominations was September 14.

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter