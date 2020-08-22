Refugee, disability roles call

The Dunedin City Council is looking for nine people to fill roles in three advisory groups that advise the council.

The Social Wellbeing Advisory Group, Dunedin Refugee Steering Group and Disabilities Issues Advisory Group each provided "a unique insight into sectors of the community", council community development and events manager Joy Gunn said in a statement yesterday.

The refugee group needed two people who once were refugees to help support resettlement of former refugees within the community.

Another two independent community representatives who had experienced life with a disability were sought to join the disabilities group.

The advisory groups met either four or six times a year, she said.

A council spokesman said the closing date for nominations was September 14.