Relay for Life enters new era

New faces, new ideas and a new venue will greet teams taking part in this year's 2018 Otago Relay for Life.

About 50 teams have signed up so far for the giant 24-hour community event, to be held at Dunedin's Caledonian Ground at Logan Park on March 17 and 18.

Newly appointed Cancer Society Otago-Southland events and campaigns team leader Tania Brendel, a newcomer to Dunedin, is relishing the challenge of organising her first Relay for Life in the city.

Ms Brendel, who moved to Dunedin last year from Melbourne, took over the role from Nicole Carvell, who stepped down late last year.

After working for the past 15 years in the hectic Australian events industry, Ms Brendel was looking for a life-change and fell in love with Dunedin while on holiday here.

``So I sold my house in Melbourne and bought a house here in Dunedin close to the beach - it has been wonderful,'' she said.

The move was also an opportunity for Ms Brendel to put her expertise to work in a different field and to give back to a cause that is close to her heart.

Part of the reason for her life-changing move was the death of a close family member just six weeks after a cancer diagnosis.

``For me, being able to organise events that have such meaning and purpose is very important.''

With a Relay for Life to organise in short order, Ms Brendel has hit the ground running and is pleased with how the event is coming together.

``I am meeting so many wonderful people, especially the volunteers who put such a huge amount of effort into making the Relay for Life a success,'' she said.

Among them has been Relay for Life ambassador Ana Mapusua, whose inspirational story of supporting both of her late parents through their journey with cancer was highlighted in the January 11 issue of The Star.

This year will be the first time the Otago Relay for Life is held outdoors in Dunedin in six years.

The two-yearly event was held at Forsyth Barr Stadium in March 2013 and 2015, and then in November, 2016. However, it could not be squeezed into the stadium's busy programme for March 2018.

Ms Brendel believes holding the event at the Caledonian Ground at Logan Park provides great opportunities for new ideas and fun activities.

There are 137 sites available for the 2018 Relay for Life and Ms Brendel believes the number of teams will really pick up with the arrival of the students.

• For information and to register, visit www.relayforlife.org.nz.

