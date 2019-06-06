Repairs set to snarl central city traffic

Work at the busy intersection is due to begin on June 17. Photo: ODT

Major traffic disruptions are on the way for Dunedin road users as repair work is done to pipes under a key central city intersection.

The Dunedin City Council has advised that "urgent repairs" to wastewater and stormwater pipes at the intersection of Frederick, George, London and Pitt Sts will begin on 17 June.

Chris Jones, DCC Contract Delivery Manager, said recent CCTV filming of pipes in the area found that two sections of wastewater and stormwater pipes were cracked and needed to be repaired. The pipes, which were laid 90 years ago, would be excavated and replaced.

"We’ll be working to do this as quickly as possible. The repairs are expected to take two or three weeks, but this will depend on the weather and the conditions underground," he said.

Image: Supplied

During the repairs, traffic will not be able to drive along George St through the intersection or turn north into George St from London or Frederick Streets.

Traffic will also not be able to head into Pitt St from the bottom, and coming down Pitt St will only be able to turn left into George St (heading north).

Mr Jones said a few car parks could be taken out to allow for safe traffic management.

Buses that run along George Street between Frederick and Albany Sts will detour via the one-way system, with temporary bus stops north of Albany St. Pedestrian access will not be significantly affected by the work.

The work is not expected to involve water shutdowns

More information at www.dunedin.govt.nz/frederick-pitt-pipe-repairs