Repairs set to snarl central city traffic

The Dunedin City Council has advised that "urgent repairs" to wastewater and stormwater pipes at the intersection of Frederick, George, London and Pitt Sts will begin on 17 June.
Chris Jones, DCC Contract Delivery Manager, said recent CCTV filming of pipes in the area found that two sections of wastewater and stormwater pipes were cracked and needed to be repaired. The pipes, which were laid 90 years ago, would be excavated and replaced.
"We’ll be working to do this as quickly as possible. The repairs are expected to take two or three weeks, but this will depend on the weather and the conditions underground," he said.
Traffic will also not be able to head into Pitt St from the bottom, and coming down Pitt St will only be able to turn left into George St (heading north).
Mr Jones said a few car parks could be taken out to allow for safe traffic management.
Buses that run along George Street between Frederick and Albany Sts will detour via the one-way system, with temporary bus stops north of Albany St. Pedestrian access will not be significantly affected by the work.
The work is not expected to involve water shutdowns
More information at www.dunedin.govt.nz/frederick-pitt-pipe-repairs
Comments
This is madness - wait until the Dundas St bridge is open - all the traffic congestion on the south side of the University is about to get a whole lot worse with this work going on at the same time. Classic lack of foresight on part of DCC.