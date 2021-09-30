Thursday, 30 September 2021

Repiling work at Glenfalloch jetty

    1. News
    2. Dunedin

    PHOTO: GERARD O’BRIEN
    PHOTO: GERARD O’BRIEN
    A barge-mounted pile-driver performs regular maintenance work at Glenfalloch jetty, in Otago Harbour, this week.

    Dunedin City Council parks and recreation group manager Scott Maclean said piles and the lower platform of the jetty were in poor condition and were being replaced.

