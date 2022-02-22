Tuesday, 22 February 2022

Resealing work on Waikouaiti highway

    Major resealing work is set to begin on State Highway 1 in Waikouaiti, north of Dunedin.

    Waka Kotahi/ NZ Transport Agency said road users will need to build in extra time in their journey for at least the next fortnight.

    NZTA and its Coastal Otago highway maintenance team the Highway Highlanders has two to three weeks’ work to do on Main Rd between Kildare and Henry St intersections.

    Map of SH1 between Henry and Kildare Streets. Image: Waka Kotahi/NZTA
    The highway will be resurfaced from Monday, February 28 to around  March 14, from 8am to 5pm each weekday. In the event of wet weather, this work could go into a third week to March 21.

    A spokeswoman said people need to plan for traffic management and Stop/Go work with traffic lights on Main Rd, between Kildare St and Henry St.  The speed will be reduced to 30km/h while this work is under way.

    The side roads - Kildare, Dame, Geelong, Beach and Thomas Streets - will be closed at the highway when work is being carried out. Drivers can detour via Mount St and Collins St and the route is suitable for all vehicle types - 50Max, HPMV, Overweight and Over-Dimension.

    "Waka Kotahi thanks everyone for being patient around road crews, other road users and pedestrians."

    The work is weather dependent and may be postponed or extended at short notice.

     

     

