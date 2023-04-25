Resident celebrates turning 106

Elma McRobbie celebrates another birthday, this time with birthday cards from King Charles, Prime Minister Chris Hipkins and Dunedin Mayor Jules Radich wishing her well for her 106th birthday at Birchleigh Residential Care Centre. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

When you have lived for over a century, you start to realise just how precious each day really is.

"Make the most of what you’ve got left and get on with it," Elma McRobbie says.

"You can’t guarantee anything."

Mrs McRobbie is celebrating her 106th birthday today at the Birchleigh Residential Care Centre, in Mosgiel.

A special lunch is organised, and care centre staff are planning to make a proper fuss of her.

At 106, there was certainly no place Mrs McRobbie would rather be.

"Neither heaven nor hell want me," she said.

Mrs McRobbie was born on April 25, 1917, in Edinburgh, Scotland.

She was born during World War 1 and lived through World War 2.

Her key to a long life was simple: sports and good food.

"Well there’s no ‘secret’.

"Go to all the sports you can go to.

"People forget to do any sport and they miss out on a lot of fun."

She started swimming when she was 8 and made it a lifelong pursuit.

"I love my swimming, it’s fantastic.

"I started swimming, and I kept swimming; coming up 100 and I was still swimming."

She also urged people to travel more and to not get hung up on finances.

"Don’t worry too much about money.

"If you can manage, get enough just to be true to your life.

"When I was older, I was still willing to travel."

Mrs McRobbie was always the first one to happy hour at the care centre, she said.

She enjoyed a glass of red wine and a bag of potato chips.

To this day she was still writing her own grocery lists.

She was very grateful for the staff and all they did to help her.

"As you say in this world, if nobody cared and nobody loved, what a poor old world it would be."

