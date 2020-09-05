Residents happy as 50kmh limit announced for Waihola

The speed limit through Waihola will drop from the current 70kmh next month. PHOTO: ODT FILES

A new permanent speed limit of 50kmh will be set on State Highway 1 through Waihola.

The speed limit will drop from 70kmh to 50kmh for the 1km stretch through Waihola from October 5.

The change comes after extensive public consultation in 2019 and 158 submissions largely supportive of the lower speed limit.

NZ Transport Agency regional relationships director Jim Harland said the new speed limit was to improve road safety and help prevent people from being killed or seriously injured.

“There’s strong community support in Waihola for this lower speed limit.

"Over the last decade there have been regular discussions with residents and the local council about increases in highway speeds and traffic volumes through Waihola."

In 2018, the average daily traffic count on the stretch of road was 7500, up 15% on 2014.

The local residents’ association had campaigned for several years for a 50kmh speed limit and everyone the agency spoke to supported that, Mr Harland said.

Waihola Looking Forward chairman Stu Michelle said a lot of heavy traffic used the highway and elderly people had some trouble crossing the road.

The new limit would make the area safer for residents, he said.

"The townspeople are very pleased."

Waihola District School principal Sara Whitaker said many pupils’ parents had pushed for a change to the speed limit.

"We’re very happy it’s been reduced," Ms Whitaker said.

Taking a group of children across the road was a difficult assignment when the limit was 70kmh.

Clutha Mayor Bryan Cadogan said lowering the speed limit was one of the dominant themes that came through in community consultation.

“It has been an area of concern for locals for a number of years. This is great news.”

New speed signs will be installed before the change takes legal effect on October 5.