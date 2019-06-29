Rest-home worker awarded payout after unjustifiable dismissal finding

The authority found Ms Miller was unjustifiably dismissed. Photo: ODT files

The Employment Relations Authority has found "serious procedural unfairness", and ordered a payout to an unjustifiably dismissed Palmerston rest-home worker.

The worker, Tania Miller, started working as a permanent caregiver at the Kimberley rest-home in Palmerston in June 2015.

However, her job suddenly ended, after a night shift in April 2017, and she was later advised, initially by text message, not to return to work.

She took her case to the Employment Relations Authority.

The authority decision said Ms Miller had returned home to Karitane when she received a call from the company's director, Jagan Goud.

He asked that she return to work for what was termed "disciplinary action".

Ms Miller said that after telling Mr Goud she was tired after her night shift, he yelled at her and she hung up and went to bed.

She later received a text from the rest-home's facility manager telling her not to come to work, and that a letter explaining the situation would be sent to her.

A letter was later sent, confirming her dismissal.

She sought reimbursement for lost wages until she gained alternative employment, and $15,000 in compensation for hurt, humiliation and loss.

The company alleged Ms Miller had bullied and upset a staff member.

Ms Miller argued she had told the worker to go home and get some rest, and the authority said that telling a fellow worker to "shut up" in response to an interruption during a work handover was "not polite", although it was not "swearing or abuse".

Employment Relations Authority member Helen Doyle said the evidence from Ms Miller about the impact of the dismissal was "quite compelling".

"She said that she loved her role at Kimberley and had worked there for many years.

"She said that she was proud of her work as a caregiver and that she had always been regarded as honest, hardworking, helpful and enthusiastic."

The text message she had received on April 6 had made her feel she had been treated "like a criminal" and had no right or chance to answer the allegations.

The authority found there was "serious procedural unfairness" in that Ms Miller was not heard as part of the investigation process, not provided with a clear account of the allegations, and not provided with the letter of complaint and statements from other employees.

The authority found Ms Miller was unjustifiably dismissed and ordered her former employer, Kiwi Elderly Care Ltd, to pay the sum of $3993.30 in lost wages and $12,750 in compensation.

The authority found "on the balance of probabilities" that Mr Goud did become angry during the phone call of April 6, "but Ms Miller simply hanging up the phone with no clear pathway forward was not constructive and I find some limited contribution on that basis".