Tuesday, 25 August 2020

Updated 7.50 pm

Restaurant evacuated after alarms triggered

    1. News
    2. Dunedin

    Dunedin restaurant No.7 Balmac was evacuated yesterday after smoke from a grill set off its fire alarms.

    A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said a crew from Roslyn were called to the fire in Balmacewen Rd, Maori Hill,  at 2.58pm.

    He said upon arrival the fire was out but one room was smoke-logged and crews ventilated the space.

    But restaurant owner Katrina Toovey said there was no fire and the buildings alarms were set off by smoke only.

    Customers were evacuated while the alarm was sounding and fire crews were called to turn the alarms off, she said.

    "If one of your sensors detects something it is prudent to make sure everything is all fine."

    In August 2018, a fire in the ventilation system and roof space of the restaurant caused considerable damage to the building.

     

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter