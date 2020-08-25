Restaurant evacuated after alarms triggered

Dunedin restaurant No.7 Balmac was evacuated yesterday after smoke from a grill set off its fire alarms.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said a crew from Roslyn were called to the fire in Balmacewen Rd, Maori Hill, at 2.58pm.

He said upon arrival the fire was out but one room was smoke-logged and crews ventilated the space.

But restaurant owner Katrina Toovey said there was no fire and the buildings alarms were set off by smoke only.

Customers were evacuated while the alarm was sounding and fire crews were called to turn the alarms off, she said.

"If one of your sensors detects something it is prudent to make sure everything is all fine."

In August 2018, a fire in the ventilation system and roof space of the restaurant caused considerable damage to the building.