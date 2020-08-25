Restaurant evacuated after grill fire

No. 7 Balmac was evacuated this afternoon after a fire on the grill, the second fire-related incident in the last year.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said a crew from Roslyn were called to the fire at 2.58pm.

Upon arrival the fire was out, but one room was smoke-logged.

Crews were ventilating the space.

In August last year, a fire in the ventilation system and roof space of the restaurant caused considerable damage to the building.