Monday, 31 January 2022

Restricted fire season in Otago begins

    1. News
    2. Dunedin

    The restricted fire season takes effect from 8am today. Photo: ODT files
    The restricted fire season takes effect from 8am today. Photo: ODT files
    Otago’s Coastal and Clutha zones are now in a restricted fire season.

    The restricted fire season which includes Dunedin and Waitaki came into effect from 8am today.

    Otago District Manager Phil Marsh said a permit is required to light a fire in open air in these areas.

    "There is a lot of long vegetation in the area which could be fuel for a fire and it is quickly drying out. This means a fire could spread very easily and get out of control.

    "This summer’s La Nina weather pattern has resulted in some unusually variable coastal conditions. While there is patchy rainfall forecast for some areas around Otago’s Coastal and Clutha zones, it's not falling everywhere and some spots within the zones are very dry."

    Mr Marsh said it was easy to apply for a permit and people should go to www.checkitsalright.nz and follow the instructions.

    In a restricted fire season there are some activities that do not need a permit, such as cultural cooking and barbecues.

    "Even if a fire type doesn’t need a permit, any person who is lighting a fire will still need to take great care due to the overall fire danger," Mr Marsh said. 

    "Check the local weather conditions at www.checkitsalright.nz - if it’s hot, windy or the fire danger is high - please don’t light your fire - even if you have a permit.

    "Prepare a safe spot away from nearby vegetation or properties, and be ready to extinguish the fire if necessary."

    The Lakes Zone and Central Zone of the Otago Fire District remain in a prohibited fire season. No outdoor fires are permitted in these areas.

     

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter