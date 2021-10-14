Thursday, 14 October 2021

Review of lead in water response

    1. News
    2. Dunedin

    Ross Tanner. Photo: Victoria University
    The Dunedin City Council has appointed an independent reviewer to examine the council’s response to the water issue that affected Waikouaiti, Karitane and Hawksbury Village earlier this year.

    The council has selected Ross Tanner, of Wellington, who is a professional director and consultant specialising in public sector management and governance, to do the review.

    Mr Tanner has held senior management roles in government departments and on the boards of crown entities and companies.

    He will conduct the review in accordance with the terms of reference previously approved by the council, and his findings will be reported to the council later this year.

