Review of lead in water response

The council has selected Ross Tanner, of Wellington, who is a professional director and consultant specialising in public sector management and governance, to do the review.
Mr Tanner has held senior management roles in government departments and on the boards of crown entities and companies.
He will conduct the review in accordance with the terms of reference previously approved by the council, and his findings will be reported to the council later this year.