Emergency services at the scene of the crash this afternoon. Photo: Peter McIntosh

A man was taken to hospital in serious condition after a motorbike crash in North Taieri this afternoon.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman said a motorbike had rolled and two crews assisted St John at the scene with one male patient.

A St John spokeswoman said it was notified of an incident in North Taieri at 2.36pm.

One ambulance attended the scene and assessed and treated the patient, who was transported to Dunedin hospital in a serious condition, she said.

