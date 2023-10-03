Rifle-wielding man prompts call to police

A rifle-wielding man walking laps of a driveway in Dunedin last night unsettled onlooking neighbours.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said police responded at 10.30pm to a call from residents in Greenock St, Kaikorai Valley, after they spotted a man walking up and down a driveway with what looked like a .22 rifle.

Police rang the occupants of the property and they came out and met officers on the street.

The man wo had been carrying the the weapon - which turned out to be an airsoft rifle - was identified, and the rifle was found in a locked cabinet in a locked garage with other airsoft weapons and apparel, Snr Sgt Bond said.

Police provided education and advice to the man.

