Ripper dip

PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

Taking a dip at Dunedin’s St Kilda Beach yesterday are Tony Isamaeli (20, left) and Jake Greer (19) as the temperature reached 23degC in the city.

Much of Otago got an early taste of summer, the mercury topping 20degC in many parts of the region.

A MetService spokeswoman said a front was forecast to move northeast over the South Island tomorrow, then weaken as it moved over the North Island on Wednesday, followed by a ridge of high pressure.

Tomorrow, there was a possibility of rainfall meeting warning levels in Westland south of Otira, and a possibility of severe gale-force northwesterlies about exposed parts of Fiordland, Southland, Stewart Island, the Queenstown Lakes district, Clutha district and the Canterbury high country.

On Thursday and Friday, the ridge was expected to drift slowly eastward, allowing a moist north-to-northeast flow to slowly spread over the country.

However, there was minimal risk of associated severe weather during this time, she said.