Monday, 18 October 2021

Ripper dip

    1. News
    2. Dunedin

    PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH
    PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH
    Taking a dip at Dunedin’s St Kilda Beach yesterday are Tony Isamaeli (20, left) and Jake Greer (19) as the temperature reached 23degC in the city.

    Much of Otago got an early taste of summer, the mercury topping 20degC in many parts of the region.

    A MetService spokeswoman said a front was forecast to move northeast over the South Island tomorrow, then weaken as it moved over the North Island on Wednesday, followed by a ridge of high pressure.

    Tomorrow, there was a possibility of rainfall meeting warning levels in Westland south of Otira, and a possibility of severe gale-force northwesterlies about exposed parts of Fiordland, Southland, Stewart Island, the Queenstown Lakes district, Clutha district and the Canterbury high country.

    On Thursday and Friday, the ridge was expected to drift slowly eastward, allowing a moist north-to-northeast flow to slowly spread over the country.

    However, there was minimal risk of associated severe weather during this time, she said.

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter