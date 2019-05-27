Road clear after logging trailer tips

Police at the scene of an accident involving a logging truck at Maia this morning. Photo: Gerard O'Brien

The road is clear between Port Chalmers and Dunedin after a trailer of a logging truck tipped and brought down a power line earlier today.

Police said they were advised of the incident around 8:25am. The trailer had tipped over on State Highway 88 near Maia, bringing down the line and blocking one lane of the road.

There were no reports of injury, and it was not known what caused the trailer to tip.

The road was obstructed for a time and traffic management was in place, but in an advisory around 11am the NZ Transport Agency said the road was clear.