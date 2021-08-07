Saturday, 7 August 2021

Rock-fall fence work continues

    PHOTO: GERARD O’BRIEN
    A horizontal drilling rig works on the Flagstaff Hill rock-fall fence at Port Chalmers on Thursday.

    The project was part of a $500,000 investment by Port Otago to build a specially designed fence around the hill to protect traffic from falling rocks.

    Work began last month but weather and ground conditions had made it ‘‘slow going’’, Port Otago’s project manager Andy Pullar said.

    Concrete would be poured into the drilled holes for the fence anchors next week. It was still on track to be completed by the end of the month, Mr Pullar said. 

