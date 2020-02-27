Rod Stewart is coming back to Dunedin in November.

Due to exceptional demand for tickets to his two Mission Estate shows in Napier, Stewart had added a show at Forsyth Barr Stadium for his southern fans on Wednesday, November 11.

Stewart last performed at the stadium in 2015.

The singer-songwriter is one of the best-selling music artists of all time, with more than 250 million records sold worldwide during a career that includes nine number one albums and 26 Top 10 singles in the UK. Plus, 17 top 10 albums and 16 top 10 singles in the US.

Rod Stewart performs at Forsyth Barr Stadium in 2015. Photo: ODT files

Tickets will go on sale at 11am on Friday, March 6 from Ticketmaster.co.nz

Members of Rod Stewart's fan club can be among the first to secure tickets during the fan club pre-sale starting at 10am on Monday, March 2.

Vodafone customers can be among the first to secure tickets during the Vodafone pre-sale starting at 10am Tuesday, March 3 until 10am Thursday, March 5. Vodafone customers go to vodafone.co.nz/music.

My Live Nation members can secure tickets during the pre-sale beginning at 11am on Thursday, March 5, concluding at 10am on Friday, March 6.