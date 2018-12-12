Ross Creek work close to completion

The Dunedin City Council has shared drone footage of a new footbridge being lifted into place at Ross Creek dam and hopes the track to be reopened by the end of the year.

Tracks around the dam have been closed while the council has carried at work, costing more than $8.6 million, to strengthen the 150-year-old reservoir.

The council shared video footage of a new footbridge being lifted in place on social media and told a Dunedin resident it was hoped the tracks would be reopened by the end of the year.

However, there was more work to do on footpaths and fencing and the reopening date could be affected by weather.

The project has been beset with delays and the budget has blown-out from $6.6 million.