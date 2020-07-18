Roundabout work nears

The intersection of Forbury, Bay View and Allandale Rds, in St Clair, where a peanut-shaped intersection is planned. Photo: Peter McIntosh.

Work will begin next week on a peanut-shaped roundabout at the intersection of Forbury, Bay View and Allandale Rds in St Clair.

Dunedin City Council transport engineering and road safety team leader Hjarne Poulsen said the roundabout design had been successfully trialled with buses.

Minor changes had been made to the original design for changes at the intersection.

In a plan released last year, lines on 15 above-ground power poles were to be moved underground, but budget restraints now prevented this from happening.

The rest of the plan remained the same, including moving the bus stops near the shops to further north and south along Forbury Rd, and increasing the number of car parks there from six to 13.

Three parks would be lost at the sites of the new bus stops.

The pedestrian zebra crossing on Forbury Rd would be raised and pedestrian crossing points with raised paving would be installed on each of the four roads connecting to the intersection.

The $1million project was expected to be completed by the end of December, Mr Poulsen said.