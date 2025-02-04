Rubbish truck hits car in Clyde Hill

Firefighters at the scene of the crash in Leckhampton Court this morning. Photo: Peter McIntosh

An electric rubbish truck had to be handled with gloves after it hit a car in Dunedin this morning.

The Waste Management truck crashed into a car in Leckhampton Court at 10.45am.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) spokeswoman said three appliances responded from Lookout Point and Willowbank stations to help make the scene safe and assist police and ambulance.

The road was partially cordoned off while Fenz attended to the waste management truck.

The truck and the car were both towed away from the scene.

A resident in the street said he heard the crash and came out to see what was happening.

He said he saw the truck’s battery being dislodged by Fenz officers when he came out.