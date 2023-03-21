Rude awakening as tree crashes through roof

A North Dunedin resident was given a rude awakening when their nap was interrupted by a tree crashing through their roof in high winds.

The person was snoozing in an upstairs room when the storm which has lashed the South this morning brought down the tree directly above them around 11am.

Another resident of the Park St flat described the moment the tree came down, leaving a small hole in the roof and exposing it to the elements.

"It was f****** loud," the flat member said.

A firefighter at the scene where a tree crashed through the roof of a Park St house. Photo: Craig Baxter

The house has been evacuated and firefighters had been called to the scene.

The property manager had been called to assess the damage.