Run the Runway takes place at the later time of 8pm this year. PHOTO: OTAGO DAILY TIMES FILES

Run the Runway participants are heading off into the sunset.

A change in air schedule at the Dunedin Airport means the run’s usual morning start time has been swapped for a twilight take-off.

The run will start at 8pm on Saturday, after the final flight of the day has arrived at the airport.

Event organiser Fraser Ellis hoped the later start time would be more user-friendly.

"We hope this will mean families, young people and others who found the sunrise time a little difficult to turn up for will embrace this new time and get out on the tarmac for a unique and awe-inspiring experience," Mr Ellis said.

Participants of all ages were welcome and could walk or run the 4km course.

Mobility scooters, wheelchairs and strollers are allowed.

There will be a prize for the person with the fastest time — a Mainland Air training flight.

The winner of the 2019 event, James Pemberton, has signed up again.

Mr Pemberton lives in North Taieri and wanted to support local events.

He will be taking part with his wife, Lucy, and neighbours.

"It’s just quite fun," he said.

"A lot of people walk it — it’s really nice to walk."

All proceeds will go towards the Otago Youth Adventure Trust which provides outdoor education for people, in particular youth, community groups and the disadvantaged.