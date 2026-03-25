Saddle Hill Community Board chairman Paul Weir. PHOTO: BRENDA HARWOOD

Poppy Hussey, 14.

Amount granted: $525.

Poppy sought backing to record an original song professionally. She highlighted her background in singing, acting and dancing. "Something I feel quite strongly about is that arts is often seen as less than or not as important as things like sports or academic achievements. But for me, this is where I devote all my time and my effort. It is not just a hobby, it is what I want to pursue in life," Poppy said.

Shanti Kara, 17.

Amount granted: $525.

Shanti applied for financial assistance to attend NZ Junior Tall Ferns basketball and NZ Secondary Schools netball trials in Auckland. She discussed her long history in the two sports. "Since I was 10 years old, I’ve been a part of representative teams for Otago. I have also been coaching throughout my life, and so I have been a role model to lots of younger athletes and just showing them that there is a pathway for sport and being selected for these trials."

Fern McBride, 15.

Amount granted: $525.

Having been selected for Nga Whanapoikiri Māori o Aotearoa — Pounamu, the New Zealand Māori Football team programme. Fern sought funds towards costs of travelling with the team to New Caledonia in October. She shared her personal sporting journey and the importance of leadership. "When you believe in yourself and the people around you believe in you too, incredible things can happen."

Thomas Weatherall, 16.

Amount granted: $525.

Thomas applied for funds to attend the 2026 New Zealand Secondary School Cross-Country and Track and Field Championships. He highlighted local community involvement, including volunteer surf lifesaving and helping out with the Rookie Lifeguard programme. His long-term goal included competing in the World Athletics Under 20 Championships.

Nixon Davidson, 13.

Amount granted: $300.

Nixon requested money to travel to Australia for an under-16 basketball tour taking place on the Gold Coast. The teenager spoke about representing the lower South Island and his involvement in coaching younger children. "I just support the younger kids and help them get better."

Sylvie Haig, 15.

Amount granted: $300.

Sylvie requested funding to help with expenses for attending national athletics and football tournaments. She also spoke about volunteer work as a surf lifeguard. "I think of lifeguarding as my way of giving back to the community," Sylvie said.

Ruby Payne, 14.

Amount granted: $300.

Ruby sought support for an upcoming rhythmic gymnastics competition season. She detailed a busy travel schedule. "I’m a rhythmic gymnast and coach for Greater Green Island Gymnastics Class and this following season, I have one Wellington competition, one Dunedin competition, and three separate Christchurch competitions." Ruby highlighted her regular involvement coaching younger children at the Greater Green Island Gymnastics Club. "It would be cool to see new younger kids coming and joining the club."

Saddle Hill Community Board chairman Paul Weir thanked all applicants, highlighting the high calibre of youth in the Saddle Hill area.

For those who were unsuccessful this year, they would be able to reapply next year. "We wish the very best for all of you," Mr Weir said.