Saddle Hill defeats driver fleeing police on rims

A driver who had his car spiked twice by police was finally caught after trying to drive up Saddle Hill on the vehicle's rims.

The 28-year-old man fled from a Balclutha address around 9.15am after police officers arrived on a trespass matter, Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said.

Officers attempted to stop the man, but he fled ‘‘at excess speed through the Balcultha township.’’

Police followed the vehicle north to Dunedin where it was spiked near Henley, where one tyre was deflated.

Spikes were again deployed at East Taieri, which resulted in all four tyres deflating.

However the man continued driving on the rims.

He came to a stop at the bottom of Saddle Hill as the car was unable to continue up the slope.

The driver was arrested for charges of driving while disqualified and failing to stop, with further charges still being decided, Snr Sgt Bond said.