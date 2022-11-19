Safety hopes after drivers dodge ducks

Stock photo: Getty Images

It might be nice weather for ducks, but one feathered family sparked a police callout when it attempted to cross a road in Dunedin.

A police spokeswoman said officers were called to reports of a mother duck and ducklings in the median strip, by the centre barrier, on Caversham Valley Rd (State Highway 1) about 1.30pm.

Drivers were swerving to avoid them in the rainy weather.

Officers responded and tried to locate the ducks but were unable to.

Police hoped the ducks made it off the road to safety, the spokeswoman said.