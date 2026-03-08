Record enthusiast Joel Longmore digs deep into a box of CDs in search of a bargain at the Dunedin Pop Culture and Record Fair at Moons yesterday. Photo: Gerard O'Brien

Hundreds of people crammed themselves into tight corners at a Dunedin pub to look at the array of musical artefacts — and maybe even buy them.

The Dunedin Pop Culture and Record Fair held its seventh iteration in two years at Moons pub yesterday.

Co-organiser Leighton Jones said it was the biggest Dunedin record fair yet in terms of stalls — 22 private individuals had their vinyl, CDs, cassettes and DVDs for sale.

"I think people are going back to the physical media.

"They want to be able to walk away and hold a CD or record in their hand when they’re playing the music, as opposed to just putting it on Spotify."

Limited edition vinyl can sell for exorbitant prices, but Mr Jones was confident there were still bargains to be had.

"I’ve seen some pretty good and clean records for $2 here.

"The most expensive record I saw was about $200, which isn’t too bad as these things go."

He was looking forward to wandering around the stalls when it was less cramped.

"I’ve got my eye on some rare cassettes."

matthew.littlewood@odt.co.nz