Santa comes to Sara Cohen

Photo: Peter McIntosh

Sara Cohen School pupil Sean Fletcher (15) was overjoyed to get a toy car from teacher Tony Martin, who dressed as Santa on Monday.

Principal Matthew Tofia said the school’s roll had increased to 40 pupils this year, up from 26 in 2017. Every pupil in the school, including those in the 18-to-21 age group, received a personalised gift, which was chosen by teacher aides and cost between $5 and $6.

"We’ve just started it this year," Mr Tofia said.

The Christmas assembly marked the end of a watershed year for Sara Cohen, which in September received funding for a $4 million rebuild that will result in its three blocks being swapped for one new building.

Mr Tofia said the architect for the work would be commissioned during the summer holidays, and the work would, hopefully, begin in the middle of next year.