Photo: Stephen Jaquiery

Waldronville, 13km to the southwest of Dunedin, was developed by Bill Waldron in the early 1950s.

It features aircraft-themed street names, ranging from the creepy-sounding Vampire Rd, named after a 1940s jet fighter, to the cheery Friendship Dr, named after the Fokker turboprop airliner.

The newer subdivision of Wavy Knowes is at right.