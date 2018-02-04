School start busy time for Chatbus

ChatBus founder Averil Pierce. Photo: Star files

The start of the school year is a busy time for Dunedin's ChatBus mobile counselling service, which continues to face high demand from local schools and children.

ChatBus founder Averil Pierce said the organisation had taken on an additional school, meaning it would be working with more than 600 children at 15 primary and intermediate schools across Dunedin.

"We are constantly getting requests to increase our coverage - whether that is to take on new schools or add extra days in our existing schools,'' Mrs Pierce said.

ChatBus was preparing to start up its mobile counselling services again from next week and counsellors were prepared to hear from children on a wide variety of topics.

"Sometimes there can be anxiety around going back to school, particularly if children are moving from a small school to a larger intermediate or something like that. It can be quite a culture shock for them.''

Even within a school, children needed to adjust to changing classes, new teachers and shifting social relationships, she said.

The holiday might have been a difficult time for some children, who might have lost a loved one and be experiencing grief.

Others might have been in care all holidays and be jealous of classmates who had a holiday away with family, and some might be struggling with body image after a summer at the beach.

She welcomed the Labour-led Government's announcement of its intention to place counsellors in primary schools across New Zealand.

"We will be thrilled to see that happen.''

To meet demand, ChatBus was employing another part-time counsellor and was in desperate need of another bus.

A Givealittle campaign has been launched to help raise the $40,000 needed for the bus. Search for "chatbus#4'' at givealittle.co.nz.

