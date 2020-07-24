School trip insurance proves worthless so far

Kavanagh College principal Kate Nicholson. Photo: supplied

A tour group reassured parents that cancelled education trips would be covered by insurance but that has so far proved worthless for Otago families.

Antipodeans Abroad has since been in a dispute with its insurer and has gone into liquidation in both New Zealand and Australia.

Almost 50 families with pupils at Dunedin’s Kavanagh College and Mosgiel’s Taieri College have not received refunds for their cancelled education trips and may each be thousands of dollars out of pocket.

Their tours were called off because of Covid-19.

Antipodeans’ New Zealand operations manager Jen Cook wrote to a concerned Kavanagh College parent in February.

‘‘Yes, our teams are covered by insurance,’’ she said.

‘‘Students have been covered by insurance from the payment of their first instalment, which is well before any situation with the coronavirus became apparent in January.’’

The company would act conservatively and decisions would be made in the best interests of pupils and families, she said.

‘‘I hope this eases your worries.’’

Antipodeans’ coronavirus financial protection risk management policy said ‘‘all funds paid will be recoverable’’ through the company’s travel insurance.

However, Australian media reported this month that insurer 360 Accident and Health refused to pay out and Antipodeans went into liquidation in Australia.

The company cited Covid-19 and the battle with its insurer as reasons for its collapse.

360 Accident and Health has not responded to requests for comment.

The New Zealand operation of Antipodeans Abroad went into liquidation on Wednesday.

Christchurch firm Nexia New Zealand is expected to release an initial report on the state of the books in the middle of next week.

Nineteen pupils from Kavanagh College had planned a trip to Cambodia this month but it had to be abandoned.

They had already paid a significant portion of the trip’s cost.

‘‘We are gathering as a group to discuss the situation and determine what the next steps might be,’’ school principal Kate Nicholson said.

‘‘We are, of course, very disappointed and frustrated that the situation has come to this after such a big effort by the students to fundraise for this trip.’’

About 30 pupils from Taieri College had been preparing for a trip to Nepal in April next year.

Pupils and parents had a meeting on Wednesday night to discuss their options.

