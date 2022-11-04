School year ends with a prank

PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

Otago Girls’ High School year 13 pupils play a prank on their last day of school by setting up a road works site at the school gates.

Principal Bridget Davidson said the main gate and driveway was renamed Rosie’s Rd, after the school’s year 13 dean.

"The theme was road workers, traffic police — complete with lots of whistles, tickets and balloons.

"It was the year 13s’ last day today and they have final morning tea with the staff at interval."

She said the senior pupils would return to school on December 5 for the annual leaver’s assembly and prizegiving, and there would be a graduation ball at Larnach Castle on December 7 for their final farewell.