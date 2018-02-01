Schools close as storm batters Dunedin

wet_weather_010218_number_2.jpg A contractor clears a blocked sump in Anderson's Bay Rd this morning. Photo: Gerard O'Brien

Schools in South Dunedin have closed early and the Dunedin City Council is preparing for slips, flooding and road closures as the city is battered by ex-Cyclone Fehi.

Dunedin, which experienced the hottest temperature of close to 35C in New Zealand yesterday, is now expected to bear more of the brunt of the storm than initially expected, but heavy rain and wind is expected across Otago and MetService has upgraded its heavy rain warning for the region, with more now expected to fall.

Emergency Management Otago Group Controller Chris Hawker said most of its attention was focused on Dunedin, and also on the slopes of Mt Alpha in Wanaka, where there was potential for sediment run-off from slopes stripped of vegetation by last month’s fire.

Otago Regional Council’s flood management team were modelling the impact of the rain, but at this stage were not predicting significant overtopping of rivers and other waterways across the region.

They were watching river levels closely.

"On current projections, waterways in West Otago and Queenstown Lakes are rising and expected to peak in the next few hours. Central Otago rivers are also rising and expected to peak later this afternoon.

"In the Dunedin area, the Water of Leith and Lindsay Creek will rise rapidly but are not expected to break their banks.

"The Silver Stream spillway is not expected to operate.

In South Otago, the Pomahaka River was not expected to overtop, nor is the Taieri River at Henley.

wet_weather_010218_1.jpg Pedestrians brave the rain in Cumberland St. Photo: Gerard O'Brien

In Dunedin, the DCC had opened its emergency operations centre and was dealing with minor surface flooding and preparing for the impacts of more intense rain this afternoon.



Sandbags were available in South Dunedin from the carpark behind the St Clair Tennis Club and in Mosgiel from the Memorial Park carpark.



Motorists were being cautioned to watch for surface flooding around the region. SH8 from Roxburgh to Raes Junction has surface flooding in several places but was passable with care.



Queenstown Lakes District was reporting significant flooding on Mt Aspiring Road outside Wanaka between Mt Roy carpark and Ruby Island, and the road may be closed this afternoon.



Several roads at the head of Lake Wakatipu are also closed.

Central Otago District Council was warning of fallen trees in the Maniototo, as well as surface flooding on roads across the district.

Schools in South Dunedin including Bathgate Park and Kings High School were closing early this afternoon due to concerns about flooding.

Parents of Bathgate Park pupils were advised to collect their children from the classroom and contact teachers as the school wanted to be closed about 1pm.

As at 9am this morning, about 20mm of rain had fallen, leading to some minor surface flooding in areas such as Portsmouth Dr, Marne St and Macandrew Bay, but there had been no major roading or stormwater issues.

The latest MetService heavy raining warning for Otago issued at 10.14am predicted 80mm to 150mm (up from the 130mm predicted yesterday) of rain to fall between 2am and midnight tonight.

More rain was possible in western parts of Otago.

wet_weather_010218_number_3.jpg Motorists drive through a pool of water at the intersection of Andersons Bay Rd and Crawford St. Photo: Gerard O'Brien

A strong wind watch is also in place for North Otago, Dunedin and Clutha until midnight tonight.

MetService has also issued road snowfall warnings for the Crown Range Rd and State Highway 8 (Lindis Pass).

Severe weather is also expected in Southland and other parts of New Zealand.

Peak intensities of 15mm to 30mm per hour were forecast.

The Dunedin City Council said this morning it was closely monitoring the situation ahead of heavier forecast rain this afternoon and staff and contractors had been working since 4am to make sure systems are clear and running well.

The areas most likely to be affected by flooding were low-lying areas such as South Dunedin and Mosgiel.

Heavy rain may also cause localised issues for the hill suburbs.

Slips and road closures were possible and people concerned about rising water levels would be able to pick up sandbags from 11.30am at St Clair Tennis Club, Victoria Rd and the Memorial Park car park beside the stadium/Mosgiel Memorial Gymnasium.

Mr Hawker said firefighters left "very tired" after spending hours battling yesterday's massive blaze in Burnside are now on call and ready to respond to flood related damage in the city.

DCC Civil Defence Controller Sandy Graham said the latest forecast predicted 60mm of rain between midday and 4pm.

"This is a significant amount of rain which has the potential to cause flooding issues, slips and disruption to traffic.

"Staff and contractors, and Civil Defence personnel are therefore doing all they can to ensure the city is prepared for the anticipated downpour."

Mr Hawker said surface flooding was likely in Dunedin and it was possible some of the city's stormwater infrastructure would be overwhelmed.

The intensity of rain expected to fall had increased since the heavy rain warning for Otago was released last night and Dunedin and coastal areas now expected to bare more of the brunt than expected previously.

Yesterday, the western parts of Otago were expected to be more severely hit.

However, the impact from the heavy rain was expected to be relatively "short-lived" and by 6pm the intensity of rainfall was expected to "drop off dramatically".

"Everybody is wide awake and watching very carefully. I'm pretty comfortable we've got everything prepared as best we can."

The Regional Co-ordination Centre was open now and would monitor the situation as the day goes on, he said.

"We are just basically in monitoring mode."

Staff and contractors from councils around Otago would be out and about monitoring for flood damage.

He had spoken Fire and Emergency New Zealand, which was "very aware" of flooding issues and had firefighters available to respond.

After a "very intense" 24 hours fighting the Burnside blaze and other fires exacerbated by yesterday's heat and wind, they faced the likelihood of another busy day, but Mr Hawker was confident they would be up to it.

"They have got a lot of very tired people."

West Coast roads warning

Several roads are closed and strong wind warnings are in place across many parts of the South Island today.

The New Zealand Transport Agency strongly advised users crossing the alpine passes, especially SH73 and the Coastal SH6, to avoid travel unless essential due to the deteriorating weather.

Parts of SH6 have closed this afternoon due to strong winds: SH 6 Westport to Greymouth (Westport to Rapahoe), SH 6 Inanagahua Jnc to Westport and SH6 Hokitika to Makarora.

Check road closures on NZTA website

The South Island storm is a significant weather event and the combination of rain, wind and storm surge is causing streams and rivers to rise, flooding, slips and coastal inundation, and trees to topple, making driving hazardous.

Southland

The New Zealand Transport Agency says road users should take care on State Highway 94 (Te Anau Downs to Fiordland National Park) due to heavy rain and drive to the conditions.

Queenstown

The Queenstown Lakes District Council advised this morning that the Mt Aspiring Rd is closed past the Treble Cone turnoff due to surface flooding.

Paradise Rd is closed at the Priory Road intersection as the first ford at Jordan Creek is impassable. It will remain closed until river flows have dropped and the roading team can repair it.

Clutha District

There have been no reports of flooding or other issues following heavy rain overnight, the Clutha District Council said late this morning.

However, local Civil Defence staff would continue to monitor the situation and work with Otago Emergency Management staff as needed.

The council said people should take usual precautions, including keeping an eye on streams and rivers that could rise rapidly, and driving to the conditions.

Current water restrictions remain in place, it said, as the intensity of the rain and runoff may affect treatment plants ability to produce water. The council would keep a close eye on water schemes in the next day or so.