Scientist, innovator in field of PET

Chris Thompson

Prof Chris Thompson, formerly of Dunedin, was a scientist and innovator in Canada in the field of medical imaging, specialising in positron-emission tomography (PET), a technique used in the diagnosis and staging of cancer.

He helped set up the first PET scanner in Canada, known as the "Positome".

Prof Thompson was educated in Dunedin at Christian Brothers High School and graduated with a master of science in physics from the University of Otago in 1966. He worked for four years at Atomic Energy of Canada Ltd in Ottawa, developing instrumentation for gamma-ray spectroscopy, both for use with neutron activation analysis and for aerial surveys for uranium prospecting.

In 1970 he moved to Montreal, where he worked for 37 years at the Montreal Neurological Institute (MNI), part of McGill University. There he developed software to provide customised brain maps during stereotaxic surgery for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease and worked with Canada’s first computerised tomography scanner.

In 1978 he designed the first PET scanner to use bismuth germanate detectors. The remainder of Prof Thomson’s career was spent on refining PET instrumentation and support of PET operations in the MNI’s brain imaging centre and after retiring in 2007, he set up a small PET instrumentation lab in his home basement and continued his research, allowing time off for travel and hiking.

In 1987 Prof Thompson was awarded an honorary doctorate of science by the University of Otago. He also received the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers’ Edward J. Hoffman Imaging Scientist Award and the Canadian Organisation of Medical Physicists’ gold medal.

Prof Thompson died aged 75 in Montreal on Boxing Day after a sudden illness. He was born in Dunedin in 1942 to Richard and Hypatia Thompson.

Prof Thompson is survived by his wife, Nicole Verrette, four children and seven grandchildren.

— Peter Dowden