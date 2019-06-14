Scooter safety campaign

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A message stuck on to the footpath at the Moray Pl and Great King St pedestrian crossing encourages e-scooter riders to give way to pedestrians.
The decal is part of a nationwide campaign by the NZ Transport Agency to encourage the safe use of the increasingly popular e-scooters.
The campaign will also be used in Auckland, Hamilton, Tauranga, New Plymouth, Wellington, Christchurch and Queenstown.
The main points the agency wants e-scooter riders to take from the $250,000 campaign are that they must give way to pedestrians, they must ride at a safe speed and they should wear a helmet at all times.