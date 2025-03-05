'Screaming' Dunedin woman assaulted police and medical staff

An apparently drunk woman lashed out at another motorist before allegedly assaulting medical staff and police at Dunedin Hospital.

Police were called to John Ocean Wilson Dr at 7pm after a woman crashed into another car and started to argue with the occupant.

After 30-year-old woman crashed into the vehicle and started to yell, the occupant stayed inside their car and called police, telling them the woman appeared to be under the influence of alcohol.

As a result, the woman then began to assault the person in the parked car by ‘‘lashing out, yelling and screaming at them,’’ Snr Sgt Bond said.

When police arrived, she was arrested and was transported to Dunedin Hospital as a precaution.

While at the hospital, she lashed out once again and kicked at the medical staff.

When police attempted to restrain her one of the officers was kicked in the stomach and punched in the head by the woman, Snr Sgt Bond said.

Once restrained, she was sedated and a blood sample was taken, he said.

She was charged with assaults police, common assault, dangerous driving and driving contrary to terms of a zero alcohol licence.

She would appear in Dunedin district court at a later date.