SDHB increases Covid safety measures at hospitals

Photo: ODT files

All Southern District Health Board hospitals will now be implementing stronger Covid-19 safety measures as the virus spreads throughout the region.

The measures are already in place at Lakes and Dunstan hospitals but will be extended to Dunedin, Southland, Clutha and Gore hospitals.

A statement released on Saturday night said the changes would affect staff, patients and visitors.

All patients admitted to wards will undergo a Covid-19 test on admission.

They may also be required to wear N95 masks if deemed necessary by clinical staff.

Entrances will be restricted and monitored by staff at all facilities and visitors will be screened for Covid-19 symptoms before entry.

Public health measures such as scanning QR codes, wearing masks and sanitising hands will all be enforced.

Visitors with mask exemptions will not be admitted entry.

Only one visitor at a time will be able to visit patients on wards and visitation may be restricted further if it is decided there is increased risk to patients.

Only one person may accompany someone who is attending an outpatient appointment or presenting at the emergency department. Though children may accompany a parent or sibling if no childcare is available.

All staff in public and patient facing roles will be required to wear N95 face masks and those deemed to be in high risk areas will also wear eye protection.

The SDHB advised in the statement that maternity services would have different restrictions for patients and visitors and advised people to speak with their lead maternity carer for more information.

Anyone unsure about visiting a loved one in hospital is advised to call the relevant ward before visiting to get the most up-to-date information.