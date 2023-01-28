Sea lion warning: Smaills Beach

A sign warning of seals at the entrance to Smaills Beach on Tomahawk Rd yesterday. PHOTO: JIM FYFE/DOC

Department of Conservation biodiversity ranger Jim Fyfe, of Dunedin, said well-known sea lion Gem had her pup on the inland side of the road at Smaills Beach and would be doing a twice daily commute around a blind corner for the next few weeks.

"We need people to take notice of road signs indicating sea lions might be present and slow down," Mr Fyfe said.

It appeared that female sea lions were coming into estrus soon after having pups and were pushing inland to keep away from males on the beaches.

Signs had been put in place but people did not always slow down, Mr Fyfe said.

Last year, Gem’s pup died after it was struck by a vehicle at Hoopers Inlet.