Saturday, 18 December 2021

This seal may seem cute, but it would eat a shark for breakfast

    PHOTO: GIVERNY FORBES
    A leopard seal rests on a beach at Waikouaiti in July.

    Research published this week in Frontiers in Marine Science is the first to show the large predators prey on sharks: elephant fish, ghost sharks and spiny dogfish.

    The study included observations of predation and scat collections from sites around New Zealand including Riverton Beach, in Southland, the Oamaru Blue Penguin Colony and a variety of Dunedin beaches.

    Leopard seals are considered excellent generalist predators, known to take a variety of species including krill, fish and seabirds. However, senior author of the study, LeopardSeals.org co-founder Dr Krista van der Linde said sharks could be an important part of the seals’ diet around New Zealand. 

