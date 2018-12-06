Seal visits Bunnings

A young fur seal became caught up among trucks and forklifts at Dunedin Bunnings yesterday, before being shepherded away by staff.

The young mammal made its way into the operation area of the South Dunedin retailer yesterday morning.

Department of Conservation biodiversity manager Jim Fyfe said staff used ''cardboard shields'' and led the animal 350m to the harbour, across the busy Portsmouth Dr intersection.

By the time department rangers arrived the ''action was over'