Search on after crash driver 'does runner'

The two-car crash occurred at the intersection of Portsmouth Drive and Midland St shortly before 7pm.
The crash is understood to have come after a short pursuit which began when a motorist seen driving erratically took off after being signalled to stop.
Following the crash, the driver - a man - reportedly went to the back of the car and pulled out a possible firearm.
An Otago Daily Times reporter at the scene spoke to a witness who said they'd seen the driver of one of the cars "do a runner" from their vehicle.
Several dog teams have been deployed to search for the man, and armed offenders squad members are on standby.
There was no word on any injuries.
- Hamish MacLean/Oscar Francis