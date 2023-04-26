Search on after crash driver 'does runner'

Police at the scene on Portsmouth Drive this evening. Photo: Hamish MacLean

Police dog teams are searching for a driver who fled the scene of a crash in Dunedin this evening.

The two-car crash occurred at the intersection of Portsmouth Drive and Midland St shortly before 7pm.

The crash is understood to have come after a short pursuit which began when a motorist seen driving erratically took off after being signalled to stop.

Following the crash, the driver - a man - reportedly went to the back of the car and pulled out a possible firearm.

An Otago Daily Times reporter at the scene spoke to a witness who said they'd seen the driver of one of the cars "do a runner" from their vehicle.

Several dog teams have been deployed to search for the man, and armed offenders squad members are on standby.

There was no word on any injuries.

- Hamish MacLean/Oscar Francis