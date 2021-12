Archaeological dig at the back of the former theatre site in Dowling St. PHOTO: GERARD O’BRIEN

The Lyceum Theatre was a public hall built by the Freethought Association in Dunedin, in 1882. PHOTO: ODT FILES

Work is under way on the Dunedin site for ACC’s new office block, at the back of the former Lyceum Theatre site.

A Ngai Tahu Property spokesman said archaeological investigations at the Dowling St site had started.

Excavation and piling work is scheduled to begin in the new year.

The Lyceum, which also acted asa City Hall, Alhambra and King’s Theatre over the years, was opened in 1882.

It was demolished in 1989.