Police located the missing man's car (pictured right) this morning. PHOTO: GERARD O'BRIEN

Police and Land Search and Rescue New Zealand are looking for a missing man in Dunedin.

Land Search and Rescue volunteers searched Botanic Gardens, the Dunedin Northern Cemetery and the area surrounding Opoho Park this morning.

A police spokeswoman said Michael Pritchard Sr has been missing since Tuesday.

His vehicle was located parked on Lovelock Ave today about 7am.

The search and rescue team arrived about 8.30am, she said.