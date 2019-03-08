Search for person missing on walking track

Emergency services have been called to Boulder Beach Rd in the suburb of Highcliff, Dunedin, this evening, after a person became disoriented on a walking track.

A police spokeswoman said LandSAR were called about 8.40pm and had gone to search for the person.

It appeared emergency services knew roughly where the person was, the spokeswoman said.

However she had no information about whether it was a man or a woman, or what age they were.