PHOTO: GERARD O’BRIEN

More than 500 people crowded the St Kilda and St Clair Beaches as temperatures soared on Saturday.

While there were no official surf life-saving patrols at Dunedin beaches at the weekend, on Saturday "quite a few" people were keeping an eye on things at St Kilda with the White Island race under way in the area, St Clair Surf Life Saving Club chairman Cam Burrow said.

Mr Burrow said conditions were relatively "tame" with small surf on Saturday but, as always, the key was for those who went into the water to know their limits.

"There are a lot of rips along St Clair and St Kilda Beaches and if you don’t know how to spot them, you need to be careful about where you go swimming," he said.

Weekend patrols at Brighton, St Clair and St Kilda Beaches would begin next weekend at noon, he said.