Seasonal ornaments spruce up city centre

Contractors install lights in the Octagon in Dunedin on Sunday night, less than a month out from Christmas. PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

Lighting has been installed and new banners raised as Dunedin welcomes the lead-up to Christmas and a new year.

The banners will appear on about 250 street poles over summer, mainly in the central city.

Some will also be found in South Dunedin, Mosgiel, Green Island and Port Chalmers.

There are two designs — Wild Dunedin, which features the area’s wildlife, and Splashin’ Dunedin, which covers some of the city’s favourite summer spots and pastimes.

LED Christmas lights were installed in the Octagon on Sunday night.

They had been used for a few years, but "certainly still add plenty of festive spirit to the area at this time of year", a Dunedin City Council spokesman said.

The banners were a vibrant and colourful addition to the city’s streetscape.

A banner flies in the Octagon yesterday. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

On Saturday night the Christmas tree lights in the Octagon will be switched on.

